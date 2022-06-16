New movies

'LIGHTYEAR' (Rated PG for action/peril)

While spending years attempting to return home, marooned Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear encounters an army of ruthless robots commanded by Zurg who are attempting to steal his fuel source.

'SPIDERHEAD' (Rated R for violent content, language and sexual content)

In the near future, convicts are offered the chance to volunteer as medical subjects to shorten their sentence. One such subject for a new drug capable of generating feelings of love begins questioning the reality of his emotions.

'JERRY AND MARGE GO LARGE' (Rated PG-13 for some language and suggestive references)

Based on the true story about couple Jerry and Marge Selbee, who win the lottery and use the money to revive their small town.

'MY FAKE BOYFRIEND' (Rated R for sexual material and language)

A young man in a tricky situation follows the advice of his unconventional best friend and uses social media to create a fake boyfriend to keep his awful ex-lover out of his life.

'OFFICIAL COMPETITION' (Rated R for language and some nudity)

A wealthy businessman hires a famous filmmaker to help make a smash hit film

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Morbius'

'Ambulance'

'Father Stu'

'Infinite Storm'

'Billions Season Six'

