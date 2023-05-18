'FAST X' (Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, languages and some suggestive material)

Dom Toretto and his family are targeted by the vengeful son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes.

'BUDDY GAMES: SPRING AWAKENING' (Rated R for crude sexual material, language throughout, drug use, some nudity and violent material)

After the death of one of their own, Bobfather and the boys steal the urn and go on a trip to commemorate his life at the place where the Buddy Games began, but everything goes wrong when they find themselves in the middle of spring break.

'MERCY' (Rated R for violence, bloody images and pervasive language)

An ex-military doctor finds herself in a deadly battle for survival when the Irish mafia seize control of the hospital at which she works. When her son is taken hostage, she is forced to rely upon her battle-hardened past and lethal skills after realizing there's no one left to save the day but her.

'WHITE MEN CAN'T JUMP' (Rated R for pervasive language and some drug material)

A remake of the 1992 film about a pair of basketball hustlers who team up to earn extra cash.

'MASTER GARDENER' (Rated R for language, brief sexual content and nudity)

A meticulous horticulturist who is devoted to tending the grounds of a beautiful estate and pandering to his employer, the wealthy dowager.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

'Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre'

'Moving On'

'The Magic Flute'

'One Day as a Lion'