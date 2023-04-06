'AIR' (Rated R for language throughout)

Follows the history of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro, and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball: Michael Jordan.

'THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE' (Rated PG for action and mild violence)

The story of The Super Mario Bros. on their journey through the Mushroom Kingdom.

'ON A WING AND A PRAYER' (Rated PG for peril, some language, suggestive references and thematic elements)

After their pilot dies unexpectedly mid-flight, Doug White has to safely land a plane and save his entire family from insurmountable danger.

'PAINT' (Rated PG-13 for sexual/suggestive material, drug use and smoking)

Owen Wilson portrays Carl Nargle, Vermont's #1 public television painter who is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke...until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves.

'ONE TRUE LOVES' (Rated PG-13 for some suggestive material and language)

A woman is unexpectedly forced to choose between the husband she has long thought dead and the fiance who has finally brought her back to life.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Confess, Fletch'

'Infinity Pool'

'Living'

'A Lot of Nothing'

'South Park: The Complete 25 Years'