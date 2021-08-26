 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Movies
0 Comments

New Movies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

'CANDYMAN' (Rated R for bloody horror violence as well as language, including some sexual references)

A "spiritual sequel" to the horror film "Candyman" (1992) that returns to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the legend began.

'THE COLONY' (Rated R for some violence)

Set in the distant future, a female astronaut, shipwrecked on the long-decimated Earth, must decide the fate of the wasteland's remaining populace.

'VACATION FRIENDS' (Rated R for drug content, crude sexual references and language)

A couple meets up with another couple while on vacation in Mexico, but their friendship takes an awkward turn when they get back home.

'HABIT' (Rated R for strong drug content, pervasive language, sexual content, bloody violence and brief nudity)

A street smart party girl gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out by masquerading as a nun.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It'

'Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway'

'Lansky'

'Dreambuilders'

'How It Ends'

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News