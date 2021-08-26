New Movies

'CANDYMAN' (Rated R for bloody horror violence as well as language, including some sexual references)

A "spiritual sequel" to the horror film "Candyman" (1992) that returns to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the legend began.

'THE COLONY' (Rated R for some violence)

Set in the distant future, a female astronaut, shipwrecked on the long-decimated Earth, must decide the fate of the wasteland's remaining populace.

'VACATION FRIENDS' (Rated R for drug content, crude sexual references and language)

A couple meets up with another couple while on vacation in Mexico, but their friendship takes an awkward turn when they get back home.

'HABIT' (Rated R for strong drug content, pervasive language, sexual content, bloody violence and brief nudity)

A street smart party girl gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out by masquerading as a nun.