'Abominable' (Rated PG for some action and mild rude humor.)

-- A magical Yeti must return to his family.

'Judy' (Rated PG-13 for substance abuse, thematic content, some strong language, and smoking.)

-- Legendary performer Judy Garland arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts.

'The Curse of Buckout Road' (No rating available.)

-- A college class project on creation and destruction of modern myth, turns terrifying when a trio of young people come to realize the urban legends surrounding the famed Buckout Road may, in fact, be REAL.

New DVD releases this week:

'Yesterday'

'Child's Play'

'Shaft'

'Anna'

'Pavarotti'

'A Score to Settle'

'Awake'

'Burn'

'Daughter of the Wolf'

'Jacob's Ladder'

'Skin'

