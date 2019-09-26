'Abominable' (Rated PG for some action and mild rude humor.)
-- A magical Yeti must return to his family.
'Judy' (Rated PG-13 for substance abuse, thematic content, some strong language, and smoking.)
-- Legendary performer Judy Garland arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts.
'The Curse of Buckout Road' (No rating available.)
-- A college class project on creation and destruction of modern myth, turns terrifying when a trio of young people come to realize the urban legends surrounding the famed Buckout Road may, in fact, be REAL.
New DVD releases this week:
'Yesterday'
'Child's Play'
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
'Shaft'
'Anna'
'Pavarotti'
'A Score to Settle'
'Awake'
'Burn'
'Daughter of the Wolf'
'Jacob's Ladder'
'Skin'