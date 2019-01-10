Try 1 month for 99¢

'The Upside' (Rated PG-13 for suggestive content and drug use.)

-- A comedic look at the relationship between a wealthy man with quadriplegia and an unemployed man with a criminal record who's hired to help him.

'A Dog's Way Home' (Rated PG for thematic elements, some peril and language.)

-- A dog travels 400 miles in search of her owner.

'Replicas' (Rated PG-13 for thematic material, violence, disturbing images, some nudity and sexual references.)

-- A scientist becomes obsessed with bringing back his family members who died in a traffic accident.

New DVD releases this week:

'Hell Fest'

'Mid90s'

'Monsters and Men'

'What They Had'

'The Oath'

'An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn'

