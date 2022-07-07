New movies

'THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER' (Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, language and some suggestive material)
Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct.
'THE SEA BEAST' (Rated PG-13 for action, violence and some language)
When a young girl stows away on the ship of a legendary sea monster hunter, they launch an epic journey into uncharted waters - and make history to boot
'TAKE THE NIGHT' (Rated PG-13 for some violence)
When a resentful brother organizes a prank kidnapping, he unwittingly hires career criminals who have plans of their own.
'MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU' (Rated PG for some violence and rude humor)
The untold story of one twelve-year-old's dream to become the world's greatest supervillain.
'HOT SEAT' (Rated R for language and violence throughout)
An ex-hacker is forced to break into high-level banking institutions, another man must try to penetrate the booby trapped building to get the young man off the hot seat.
NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK
'Everything Everywhere At Once'
'Downton Abbey: A New Era'
'Memory'
'Monstrous'
'Zero Contact'