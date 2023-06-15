‘THE FLASH’ (Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, some strong violence and partial nudity)

Barry Allen uses his super speed to change the past, but his attempt to save his family creates a world without super heroes, forcing him to race for his life in order to save the future.

‘EXTRACTION 2’ (Rated R for strong/bloody violence throughout and language)

Chris Hemsworth goes on a mission to save a gangster’s family in this second look at commando Tyler Rake.

‘MAGGIE MOORE(S)’ (Rated R for language throughout, violence, some sexual material, brief nudity and drug usage)

In a dusty desert town where nothing ever happens, a police chief is suddenly faced with the back-to-back murders of two women with the same name.

‘NO HARD FEELINGS’ (Rated R for sexual content, language, graphic nudity and brief drug use)

On the brink of losing her home, Maddie finds an intriguing job listing: helicopter parents looking for someone to bring their introverted 19-year-old son out of his shell before college. She has one summer to make him a man or die trying.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

‘The Super Mario Bros Movie’

‘John Wick, Chapter 4’

‘The Pope’s Exorcist’

‘Mood’

‘Quantum Leap: Season One’