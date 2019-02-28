'A Madea Family Funeral' (Rated PG-13 for crude sexual content, language, and drug references throughout.)
-- A joyous family reunion becomes a hilarious nightmare as Madea and the crew travel to backwoods Georgia, where they find themselves unexpectedly planning a funeral that might unveil unsavory family secrets.
'Greta' (Rated R for some violence and disturbing images.)
-- A young woman befriends a lonely widow who's harboring a dark and deadly agenda towards her.
'Saint Judy' (Rated PG-13 for thematic material and language.)
-- The true story of immigration attorney Judy Wood, and how she single-handedly changed the U.S. law of asylum to save women's lives.
'Stray' (No rating available.)
-- An orphaned teenager forms an unlikely friendship with a detective. Together they investigate her mother's murder, and uncover the supernatural force that proves to be a threat to her family.
New DVD releases this week:
'Ralph Breaks the Internet'
'Mary Queen of Scots'
'The Possession of Hannah Grace'
'Between Worlds'
'Border'