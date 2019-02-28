Try 3 months for $3

'A Madea Family Funeral' (Rated PG-13 for crude sexual content, language, and drug references throughout.)

-- A joyous family reunion becomes a hilarious nightmare as Madea and the crew travel to backwoods Georgia, where they find themselves unexpectedly planning a funeral that might unveil unsavory family secrets.

'Greta' (Rated R for some violence and disturbing images.)

-- A young woman befriends a lonely widow who's harboring a dark and deadly agenda towards her.

'Saint Judy' (Rated PG-13 for thematic material and language.)

-- The true story of immigration attorney Judy Wood, and how she single-handedly changed the U.S. law of asylum to save women's lives.

'Stray' (No rating available.)

-- An orphaned teenager forms an unlikely friendship with a detective. Together they investigate her mother's murder, and uncover the supernatural force that proves to be a threat to her family.

New DVD releases this week:

'Ralph Breaks the Internet'

'Mary Queen of Scots'

'The Possession of Hannah Grace'

'Between Worlds'

'Border'

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments