New Movies

'MOONFALL' (Rated PG-13 for violence, disaster action, strong language and some drug use)

In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurdling on a collision course with life as we know it.

'JACKASS FOREVER' (Rated R for strong crude material and dangerous stunts, graphic nudity and language throughout)

After 11 years, the Jackass crew is back for their final crusade.

'THE LONG NIGHT' (Rated R for violence, language, some disturbing images and nudity)

A devoted couple's quiet weekend takes a bizarre turn when a nightmarish cult and their maniacal leader come to fulfill an apocalyptic prophesy.

'LAST LOOKS' (Rated R for pervasive language)

A disgraced ex-cop seeks solace by moving to the woods, but his quiet life comes to an end when a private eye recruits him to investigate a murder.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'

'Clifford the Big Red Dog'

'Deadlock'

'Superhost'

'The Spine of Night'

