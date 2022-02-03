New Movies

'MOONFALL' (Rated PG-13 for violence, disaster action, strong language and some drug use)
In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurdling on a collision course with life as we know it.
'JACKASS FOREVER' (Rated R for strong crude material and dangerous stunts, graphic nudity and language throughout)
After 11 years, the Jackass crew is back for their final crusade.
'THE LONG NIGHT' (Rated R for violence, language, some disturbing images and nudity)
A devoted couple's quiet weekend takes a bizarre turn when a nightmarish cult and their maniacal leader come to fulfill an apocalyptic prophesy.
'LAST LOOKS' (Rated R for pervasive language)
A disgraced ex-cop seeks solace by moving to the woods, but his quiet life comes to an end when a private eye recruits him to investigate a murder.
NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'
'Clifford the Big Red Dog'
'Deadlock'
'Superhost'
'The Spine of Night'