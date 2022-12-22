New movies

'PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH' (Rated PG for action/violence, rude humor/language and some scary moments)

Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.

'BABYLON' (Rated R for crude and strong sexual content, graphic nudity, bloody violence, drug use and pervasive language)

A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.

'WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY' (Rated PG-13 with strong language and adult situations)

A joyous, emotional, heartbreaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston, one of the greatest female R&B pop vocalists of all time, tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom.

'WOMEN TALKING' (Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content including sexual assault, bloody images and some strong language)

Do nothing. Stay and fight. Or leave. In 2010, the women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling a brutal reality with their faith.

'MATILDA THE MUSICAL' (Rated PG for thematic elements, exaggerated bullying and some language)

An adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Matilda tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

‘The Banshees of Inisherin'

'Tar'

'Tales of the Walking Dead: The Complete First Season'

'House of the Dragon: The Complete First Season'

'The Loneliest Boy in the World'