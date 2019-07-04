Spider-Man: Far From Home (Rated PG-13 for sci-fi action violence, some language and brief suggestive comments.)
-- Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.
Midsommar (R)
-- A couple travels to Sweden to visit a rural hometown's fabled mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult.
Phil (Rated R for some language and a violent/disturbing image.)
-- A depressed dentist in mid life crisis tries to learn why one of his happiest patients suddenly commits suicide, and a dark comedic adventure ensues.
New DVD releases this week:
'The Best of Enemies'
'The Public'
'Mia and the White Lion'
'STYX'
'An Acceptable Loss'
'Escape Plan 3'