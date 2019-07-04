{{featured_button_text}}

Spider-Man: Far From Home (Rated PG-13 for sci-fi action violence, some language and brief suggestive comments.)

-- Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.

Midsommar (R)

-- A couple travels to Sweden to visit a rural hometown's fabled mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult.

Phil (Rated R for some language and a violent/disturbing image.)

-- A depressed dentist in mid life crisis tries to learn why one of his happiest patients suddenly commits suicide, and a dark comedic adventure ensues.

New DVD releases this week:

'The Best of Enemies'

'The Public'

'Mia and the White Lion'

'STYX'

'An Acceptable Loss'

'Escape Plan 3'

