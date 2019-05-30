'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' (Rated PG-13 for sequences of monster action violence and destruction, and for some language.)
-- The crypto-zoological agency Monarch faces off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah.
'Rocketman' (Rated R for language throughout, some drug use and sexual content.)
-- A musical fantasy about the fantastical human story of Elton John's breakthrough years.
'Ma' (Rated R for violent/disturbing material, language throughout, sexual content, and for teen drug and alcohol use.)
-- A lonely woman befriends a group of teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn't get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host.
New DVD releases this week:
'Greta'
'Climax'
'Lords of Chaos'
'A Vigilante'