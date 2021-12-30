New Movies

'JOCKEY' (Rated R for strong language)

An aging jockey aims for a final championship, when a rookie rider arrives claiming to be his son.

'CYRANO' (Rated PG-13 for some strong violence, thematic and suggestive material and brief language)

Too self-conscious to woo Roxanne himself, wordsmith Cyrano de Bergerac helps young Christian nab her heart through love letters.

'DON'T LOOK UP' (Rated R for language throughout, some sexual content, graphic nudity and drug content)

Two low-level astronomers must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth

'THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH' (Rated R for violence)

A Scottish lord becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland, and his ambitious wife supports him in his plans of seizing power.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Hell Hath No Fury'

'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania'

'Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness'

'Fortress'

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.