New Movies

'THE BATMAN' (PG-13 for some strong and disturbing content, drug content, strong language and some suggestive material)

When the Riddler, a sadistic serial killer, begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city's hidden corruption and question his family's involvement.

'ASKING FOR IT' (Rated R for disturbing and violent content, sexual material, nudity and language throughout)

After a small town waitress is sexually assaulted after a date with her old friend she befriends a mysterious stranger who introducers her to an all femme gang.

'HUDA'S SALON' (Rated R for disturbing violent content and graphic nudity)

A woman whose visit to a hair salon turns into a nightmare when she is blackmailed by its owner.

'THE PINK CLOUD' (Rated R for sexual content/nudity and some language and brief drug use)

After a toxic and mysterious pink cloud appeared, Giovana finds herself stuck in a flat with a man she just met, changing her life in a way she never expected.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Belfast'

'Demonic'

'Run & Gun'

'The Pilot: A Battle for Survival'

