New movies

'A MAN CALLED OTTO' (Rated PG-13 for mature thematic material involving suicide attempts and language)

Otto is a grump who's given up on life following the loss of his wife and wants to end it all. When a young family moves in nearby, he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, leading to a friendship that will turn his world around.

'PLANE' (Rated R for violence and language)

A pilot finds himself caught in a war zone after he's forced to land his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm.

'THE DEVIL CONSPIRACY' (Rated R for strong violent content, some gore and language)

A cult steals the Shroud of Turin for wicked purposes.

'HOUSE PARTY' (Rated R for pervasive language, drug use, sexual material and some language)

A high school student decides to host a house party while his parents are away. A remake of the 1990 comedy "House Party."

'THE PRICE WE PAY' (Rated R for strong horror violence, gore and pervasive language)

After a pawn shop robbery goes askew, two criminals take refuge at a remote farmhouse to try to let the heat die down, but find something much more menacing.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

‘She Said'

'Vesper'

'The Friendship Game'

'Angry Neighbors'

'Fear the Walking Dead Season 7'