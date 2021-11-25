New Movies

'RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY' (Rated R for strong violence, gore and language throughout)

Set in 1998, this origin story explores the secrets of the mysterious Spencer Mansion and the ill-fated Raccoon City.

'HOUSE OF GUCCI' (Rated R for language, some sexual content, brief nudity and violence)

When Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately ...murder.

'THE UNFORGIVABLE' (Rated R for language and violence)

A woman is released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime and re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past.

'BRUISED' (Rated R for pervasive language, some sexual content/nudity and violence)

A disgraced MMA fighter finds redemption in the cage and the courage to face her demons when the son she had given up as an infant unexpectedly reenters her life.

'LICORICE PIZZA' (Rated R for language, sexual material and some drug use)

The story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and going through the treacherous navigation of first love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'American Night'

'Raging Fire'

'The Eight Hundred'

'The Show'

