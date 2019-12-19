New Movies

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' (Rated PG-13 for sci-fi violence and action.)
-- The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga.
'Cats' (Rated PG for some rude and suggestive humor.)
-- A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life.
'Bombshell' (Rated R for sexual material and language throughout.)
-- A group of women decide to take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network.
New DVD releases this week:
'Downton Abbey'
'Abominable'
'Ad Astra'
'Rambo: Last Blood'
'Overcomer'
'Accelleration'