New Movies

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' (Rated PG-13 for sci-fi violence and action.)

-- The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga.

'Cats' (Rated PG for some rude and suggestive humor.)

-- A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life.

'Bombshell' (Rated R for sexual material and language throughout.)

-- A group of women decide to take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New DVD releases this week:

'Downton Abbey'

'Abominable'

'Ad Astra'

'Rambo: Last Blood'

'Overcomer'

'Accelleration'

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0