New Movies

'LAST CALL' (Rated R for crude sexual content, pervasive language and some drug use)

A real estate developer returns to his old Philly neighborhood and must decide to raze or resurrect the family bar.

'HAPPILY' (Rated R for sexual content, language throughout and brief violence)

In this dark romantic comedy, Tom and Janet have been happily married for years. But a visit from a mysterious stranger leads to a dead body, a lot of questions, and a tense couples' trip with friends who may not actually be friends at all.

'PHOBIAS' (Rated R for violence including some disturbing material, language throughout and some sexual references)

Five dangerous patients, suffering from extreme phobias at a government testing facility, are put to the ultimate test under the supervision of a crazed doctor and his quest to weaponize fear.