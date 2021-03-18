New Movies

'LAST CALL' (Rated R for crude sexual content, pervasive language and some drug use)
A real estate developer returns to his old Philly neighborhood and must decide to raze or resurrect the family bar.
'HAPPILY' (Rated R for sexual content, language throughout and brief violence)
In this dark romantic comedy, Tom and Janet have been happily married for years. But a visit from a mysterious stranger leads to a dead body, a lot of questions, and a tense couples' trip with friends who may not actually be friends at all.
'PHOBIAS' (Rated R for violence including some disturbing material, language throughout and some sexual references)
Five dangerous patients, suffering from extreme phobias at a government testing facility, are put to the ultimate test under the supervision of a crazed doctor and his quest to weaponize fear.
'THE COURIER' (Rated PG-13 for violence, partial nudity, brief strong language, and smoking throughout)