New Movies

'LAST CALL' (Rated R for crude sexual content, pervasive language and some drug use)

A real estate developer returns to his old Philly neighborhood and must decide to raze or resurrect the family bar.

'HAPPILY' (Rated R for sexual content, language throughout and brief violence)

In this dark romantic comedy, Tom and Janet have been happily married for years. But a visit from a mysterious stranger leads to a dead body, a lot of questions, and a tense couples' trip with friends who may not actually be friends at all.

'PHOBIAS' (Rated R for violence including some disturbing material, language throughout and some sexual references)

Five dangerous patients, suffering from extreme phobias at a government testing facility, are put to the ultimate test under the supervision of a crazed doctor and his quest to weaponize fear.

'THE COURIER' (Rated PG-13 for violence, partial nudity, brief strong language, and smoking throughout)

Cold War spy Greville Wynne and his Russian source try to put an end to the Cuban Missile Crisis.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Promising Young Woman'

'Brothers by Blood'

'Don't Tell a Soul' 

'Songbird'

'Sheep and Wolves: Pig Deal'

