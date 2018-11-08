Try 1 month for 99¢

'The Grinch' (Rated PG for brief rude humor)

-- A grumpy Grinch plots to ruin Christmas for the village of Whoville.

'The Girl in the Spider's Web'

-- Young computer hacker Lisbeth Salander and journalist Mikael Blomkvist find themselves caught in a web of spies, cybercriminals and corrupt government officials.

'Overlord' (Rated R for strong bloody violence, disturbing images, language, and brief sexual content)

-- The story of two American soldiers behind enemy lines on D Day.

'The Front Runner' (Rated R for language including some sexual references.)

-- American Senator Gary Hart's presidential campaign in 1988 is derailed when he's caught in a scandalous love affair.

New DVD releases this week:

'Incredibles 2'

'Christopher Robin'

'BlacKKKlansman'

'Papillon'

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Weekender writer

Load comments