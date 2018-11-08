'The Grinch' (Rated PG for brief rude humor)
-- A grumpy Grinch plots to ruin Christmas for the village of Whoville.
'The Girl in the Spider's Web'
-- Young computer hacker Lisbeth Salander and journalist Mikael Blomkvist find themselves caught in a web of spies, cybercriminals and corrupt government officials.
'Overlord' (Rated R for strong bloody violence, disturbing images, language, and brief sexual content)
-- The story of two American soldiers behind enemy lines on D Day.
'The Front Runner' (Rated R for language including some sexual references.)
-- American Senator Gary Hart's presidential campaign in 1988 is derailed when he's caught in a scandalous love affair.
New DVD releases this week:
'Incredibles 2'
'Christopher Robin'
'BlacKKKlansman'
'Papillon'