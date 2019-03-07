'Captain Marvel' (Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and brief suggestive language.)
-- Carol Danvers becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.
'Gloria Bell' (Rated R for sexuality, nudity, language and some drug use.)
-- A free-spirited woman in her 50s seeks out love at L.A. dance clubs.
'The Sex Trip' (No rating available.)
-- After a shallow womanizer refuses a mysterious homeless woman's request for a kiss, he wakes up the next morning to discover he's been changed into a woman.
'The Kid' (Rated R for violence and language.)
-- The story of a young boy who witnesses Billy the Kid's encounter with Sheriff Pat Garrett.
New DVD releases this week:
'Creed II'
'Green Book'
'Instant Family'
'The Favourite'
'Free Solo'
'Ben is Back'
'Vox Lux'