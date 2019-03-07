Try 3 months for $3

'Captain Marvel' (Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and brief suggestive language.)

-- Carol Danvers becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.

'Gloria Bell' (Rated R for sexuality, nudity, language and some drug use.)

-- A free-spirited woman in her 50s seeks out love at L.A. dance clubs.

'The Sex Trip' (No rating available.)

-- After a shallow womanizer refuses a mysterious homeless woman's request for a kiss, he wakes up the next morning to discover he's been changed into a woman.

'The Kid' (Rated R for violence and language.)

-- The story of a young boy who witnesses Billy the Kid's encounter with Sheriff Pat Garrett.

New DVD releases this week:

'Creed II'

'Green Book'

'Instant Family'

'The Favourite'

'Free Solo'

'Ben is Back'

'Vox Lux'

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments