‘ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT’S ME, MARGARET’ (Rated PG-13 for thematic material including sex education and some suggestive material)

When her family moves from the city to the suburbs, 11-year-old Margaret navigates new friends, feelings, and the beginning of adolescence.

‘BIG GEORGE FOREMAN’ (Rated PG-13 for some violence and strong language)

The life and boxing career of George Foreman.

‘BUTCHER’S CROSSING’ (Rated R for language, some bloody/violent images and brief sexual content)

A frontier epic about an Ivy League drop-out as he travels to the Colorado wilderness, where he joins a team of buffalo hunters on a journey that puts his life and sanity at risk. Based on the highly acclaimed novel by John Williams.

‘INVITATION TO A MURDER’ (Rated PG-13 for some violent content and smoking)

Miranda Green and five other strangers, are invited to the remote island mansion of billionaire Lewis Findley. As the weekend progresses the clues about why they have been invited begin to unfold along with a sinister mystery.

‘MY HAPPY ENDING’ (Rated R for language and brief drug use)

Follows a famous star who finds herself in a British hospital room with three other women who help her.