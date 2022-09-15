New movies

'THE WOMAN KING' (Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing material, thematic content, brief language and partial nudity)

A historical epic inspired by the true events that happened in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.

'BLONDE' (Rated NC-17 for some sexual content)

A fictionalized chronicle of the inner life of Marilyn Monroe.

'A JAZZMAN'S BLUES' (Rated R for some drug use, violent images, rape, brief sexuality and language)

Follows an investigation into an unsolved murder unveiling a story full of forbidden love, deceit and a secret.

'CLERKS III' (Rated R for pervasive language, crude sexual material and drug content)

Dante, Elias, and Jay and Silent Bob are enlisted by Randal after a heart attack to make a movie about the convenience store that started it all.

'SEE HOW THEY RUN' (Rated PG-13 for some violence/bloody images and a sexual reference)

In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Elvis'

'Lightyear'

'Where the Crawdads Sing'

'Cobra Kai: Season 4'

''White Lotus: The Complete First Season'