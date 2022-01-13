New Stage Players 'Penguin Project' coming to Encounter Center

Members of the New Stage Players "Penguin Project" will be performing at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

The Penguin Project is a program focusing on giving individuals with developmental disabilities or special needs. The program gives them the opportunity to develop creative and social skills as they partner with others while participating in a fully-realized musical production.

Admission to the Penguin Project performance is free and open to the public. A reception will follow the performance.

The Betty Strong Encounter Center and the Sioux City Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center are sustained by the Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD).

