New Stage Players will present "On Golden Pond," Feb. 24-27, at the New Stage Performing Arts Center, 3201 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City.
A classic American drama, "On Golden Pond" details the turbulent relationship between an aging father and his adult daughter.
The curtains will be raised at 7 p.m. Feb. 24, 25 and 27, and at a 2 p.m. Feb. 26 matinee.
Tickets may be reserved at newstageplayers.com.
