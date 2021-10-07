North High School play stretches boundaries with powerful new play

Sioux City's North High School drama program will be presenting a play that is especially timely due to the pandemic.
"Anatomy of Gray," by award-winning playwright Jim Leonard, will be performed at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There will also be a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday at the 4200 Cheyenne Blvd. school.
Under the direction of Tim Hess, "Anatomy of Gray" revolves around a man of science challenged by a town of faith as a mysterious illness ravages the population. When a young girl loses her father, she prays for a doctor to be sent to the small town.
Hess said the play was placed on the list of possible performances a few years ago because it would stretch the boundaries of what is thought of a high school production. Little did anyone know how appropriate the storyline would become when COVID-19 impacted the world in real life.