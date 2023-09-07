‘THE NUN II’ (Rated R for violent content and some terror)

1956 — France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun.

‘MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3’ (Rated PG-13 for suggestive material and some nudity)

Join the Portokalos family as they travel to a family reunion in Greece for a heartwarming and hilarious trip full of love, twists and turns.

‘POOR THINGS’ (Rated R for strong and pervasive sexual content, graphic nudity, disturbing material, gore and strong language)

The incredible tale about the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter.

‘SITTING IN BARS WITH CAKE’ (Rated PG-13 for strong language, some drug use, sexual reference and thematic elements)

Romantic comedy based on the cookbook Sitting in Bars with Cake by Audrey Shulman.

‘ARISTOTLE AND DANTE DISCOVER THE SECRETS OF THE UNIVERSE’ (Rated PG-13 for some strong language and strong violence, sexual material and thematic elements)

Based on the book by Benjamin Alire Sáenz, set in 1987 El Paso, it’s the tale of two teenage Mexican-American loners as they explore their friendship and the difficult road to self-discovery.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

‘Master Gardener’

‘Black Snow’

‘Harley Quinn: The Complete Third Season’

‘NCIS: Los Angeles: The Final Season’