Opinions are changeable - just ask Ari

"I'm doin' awesome, I'm doin' awesome," said Michaels.

And just like that, an amazing 20-minute conversation started, which is wild because I was allotted 10 to 15 minutes and usually the manager or publicist cuts interviews off at that point. This just went to prove Michaels' character and the scope of the conversation.

We talked about family, about his two daughters and his recently deceased veteran father who was more like his best friend. We talked about health, as Type 1 diabetes has been affecting him since he was six years old.

We talked about charity. We even talked politics, which he told me I could include in the write-up if I wanted, but he preferred to keep it out. He gave me the choice. I respected his wishes.

From the conversation, I could tell that Michaels was a genuine, stand-up dude. My preconceived notions about him changed. I became a fan.

At the end of the conversation Michaels told me that if I was planning to come to his concert, he wanted me to get in touch with his people so he could meet me. At that point, I decided I wanted to attend my first Bret Michaels concert.

Flash forward to Nov. 8.