Opinions are changeable - just ask Ari

How can a conversation change an opinion about somebody?
I was apprehensive before my interview with Poison frontman and reality TV superstar Bret Michaels. I had never been a fan of him or Poison. In fact, as a snot-nosed kid and a cynical teenager, I would make fun of '80s hair bands and their pretty-boy singers. Poison wasn't excluded from that banter.
I remember "Rock of Love," the reality dating show that was basically "The Bachelor" with a rock star. I thought the man was a jerk, especially with his never-changing style that included a bandanna constantly tied around his head. I also remembered him being on "The Celebrity Apprentice" when Donald Trump was the head of the show. Trump picked him as the winner.
What questions would I ask someone I previously didn't care for? I didn't know, but I made a list nevertheless. The list of questions ended up being pretty decent.
I was sitting at my desk at The Journal at 11 a.m. on Oct. 1 watching a bunch of Poison videos. It was noon when I got the call. It was Michaels on the other line, not a publicist or manager. He wanted to call me himself without a middle man, and he didn't know my preconceived notions about him. All of those feelings were about to melt away.
"This is Bret, Ari, how are you doin'?" said Michaels.
"I'm doin' great, how are you doin' today?" I responded.
"I'm doin' awesome, I'm doin' awesome," said Michaels.
And just like that, an amazing 20-minute conversation started, which is wild because I was allotted 10 to 15 minutes and usually the manager or publicist cuts interviews off at that point. This just went to prove Michaels' character and the scope of the conversation.
We talked about family, about his two daughters and his recently deceased veteran father who was more like his best friend. We talked about health, as Type 1 diabetes has been affecting him since he was six years old.
We talked about charity. We even talked politics, which he told me I could include in the write-up if I wanted, but he preferred to keep it out. He gave me the choice. I respected his wishes.
From the conversation, I could tell that Michaels was a genuine, stand-up dude. My preconceived notions about him changed. I became a fan.
At the end of the conversation Michaels told me that if I was planning to come to his concert, he wanted me to get in touch with his people so he could meet me. At that point, I decided I wanted to attend my first Bret Michaels concert.
Flash forward to Nov. 8.
I got off work, went home and changed, then walked to the Tyson Events Center/Fleet Farm Arena. My tickets were at the box office, so I picked them up, waited in the line until the venue let people find their seats, then tried to figure out who to talk to so I could meet the rock star. By the way, I had brought a stack of Weekenders with Michaels on the cover to give to the man himself.
I figured some of his people would be selling his merchandise, so I went to his merch table and talked with the friendly crew members. I told them who I was and showed them the article I wrote about Michaels and a short time later I was given a VIP pass and was told to meet in a specific section at a specific time, which I did.
There was a line of us. A decently long line. Thankfully, I was in the company of Denny Anderson (Big Daddy in the Morning) and Sheila Brummer, among others. All amazing people.
We were herded into a room for a photo opportunity with the Poison frontman.
I was holding my stack of Weekenders when it was my turn to meet the man.
"You must be Ari, it's great to meet you in person," said Michaels.
I was stunned that he remembered my name from a conversation that had happened over a month ago!
"It's great to meet you, too," I said. "Thanks for everything you do for charity."
"Thank you for everything you do for this community with your paper," he said. "You're doing an awesome job. We do this together."
I was stunned; awestruck that someone in that position recognized what I put into this paper. I almost walked away without giving Michaels the stack of Weekenders.
"Hey Ari, could I get a couple of those?" he asked.
"Of course, I intended to give you the whole stack!" I exclaimed.
I handed him the stack and walked out of the room.
It is amazing what a conversation can do to change an opinion.