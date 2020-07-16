Oscar Carl offers quick getaway for Siouxlanders

Can't go to Italy or the Napa Valley this year for a vacation?
Why not try a local winery for a quick getaway?
Oscar Carl Vineyard owner Melanie Olsen said her facility offers six different wines and wine slushies and, for those who don’t like wine, beer and soft drinks.
She said the vineyard also lets people bring in outside food but there are small plates -- almost like adult Lunchables.
Olsen said with the warmer weather the wine slushies are becoming more popular. She said flavors include Mango, Berry Jerry and, sometimes, pineapple. She said their sweeter wines are also popular among the summer months.
“Another popular thing is wine flights, a flight of three different wines,” Olsen said.
Olsen said people can choose three different wines. The serving is the equivalent of two glasses.
Olsen said her most popular wine is the Loesscato. She said it’s named for the Loess Hills and made in the Moscato style of wine.
Olsen said they aren’t doing events, shows, and live music at the moment but she hopes that they can do some in the future. She said she wants to reschedule events that they had planned.
“We had a comedy show scheduled for March, and we hope to have that sometime in the future,” Olsen said.
Olsen said Oscar Carl has only been open since April 2019, so it didn’t really have a lot of activities slated.
Olsen said she also would rent out the venue for personal events such as baby shows, company get-togethers, or other parties.
Olsen said many of those events did get canceled, but they did get a couple of small weddings.
Olsen said she is planning on doing a fireworks show on New Year’s again, by reservation only. She said she wanted to do a fireworks show on July 3, but because of COVID-19 decided against it.
Olsen said they are cleaning more, encouraging masks and allowing people to socially distance themselves by having tables inside and on a patio area.
Olsen said they’re also changing how they pour wine. They moved it to the back counter so there’s no reaching over things.
Patrons, she said, should feel safe: "I think some of it is we’re in the country and they can be outside."
Olsen said they are also cleaning more. She said she had to take away the harder-to-clean surfaces like tablecloths and some of the furniture to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect her customers.
“They’re making their own fun and they’re handling what they want to do,” Olsen said. “They've got their own food. We just let them enjoy the vineyard how they want to enjoy it.”
Olsen said people don’t expect them to be in Sioux City but they are excited that they found the place. She said it makes people happy to be able to come into a place and escape.
Olsen said while they did do carry out she is happy to have people being able to come back in again.
