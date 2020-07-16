Oscar Carl offers quick getaway for Siouxlanders

“We had a comedy show scheduled for March, and we hope to have that sometime in the future,” Olsen said.

Olsen said Oscar Carl has only been open since April 2019, so it didn’t really have a lot of activities slated.

Olsen said she also would rent out the venue for personal events such as baby shows, company get-togethers, or other parties.

Olsen said many of those events did get canceled, but they did get a couple of small weddings.

Olsen said she is planning on doing a fireworks show on New Year’s again, by reservation only. She said she wanted to do a fireworks show on July 3, but because of COVID-19 decided against it.

Olsen said they are cleaning more, encouraging masks and allowing people to socially distance themselves by having tables inside and on a patio area.

Olsen said they’re also changing how they pour wine. They moved it to the back counter so there’s no reaching over things.

Patrons, she said, should feel safe: "I think some of it is we’re in the country and they can be outside."