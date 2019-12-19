Owners of 100th Iowa brewery keep beer names local

A beer by any other name would smell as sweet...as the beers brewed at the 100th Iowa brewery; Le Mars' Wise I Brewing Company.
The Weekender team was recently in Le Mars to participate in a brewing session and to talk about the creative names they give to their beers. Each beer comes with its own backstory.
We visited with co-owners Matt Lancaster and Ben Sitzmann and bartender Aislinn Durr to dig up the "Tales From the Brew-Side."
The origin story of Wise I Brewing Company's name, as told by Sitzmann:
"The name (of the brewing company) is probably the most important thing; it took us the longest to settle on. We had a lot of ideas in the beginning and everybody hated each other's ideas. My wife actually came up with the name. She found an article about a woman named Ida B. Wise, who lived in Hamburg, Iowa. She was president of the Iowa chapter and the National Women's Temperance Union for a while. She spent the majority of her life trying to put prohibition into place. She penned the majority of the Sheppard Bill, which eventually became the 18th Amendment. She was integral in the 'Great Experiment' of prohibition. She was a fun-hater in general. It is a cheeky reference, but people need to realize this isn't about making fun of her, per-say. Without the prohibition movement, we wouldn't be here; the craft beer scene wouldn't be what it is today."
The Laborer (Vienna-style Lager) as told by Sitzmann:
"For one, we knew we needed a lager style beer, so we went with a Vienna style lager. We wanted to name it accordingly with a blue-collar town and the people who drink the lager beers all the time. This one is pretty simply named; just a nod to the blue-collar workers. It is a darker lager and the malts that go in it come from Austria."
The Ringo Kid (East Coast IPA) as told by Sitzmann:
"This was the first beer we did when we were doing our recipes. We always try to tie things back to Iowa in some way to keep it local, and I don't know if you are familiar with John Wayne, but he's from De Soto, Iowa. There was a movie, 'Stagecoach,' and his role was The Ringo Kid. We knew we wanted an East Coast IPA and a West Coast IPA, so we will jump to The Waco Kid."
The Waco Kid (West Coast IPA) as told by Sitzmann:
"We knew we wanted an IPA from both coasts and we wanted them to have Iowa ties in their names. We had The Ringo Kid, and then we went with The Waco Kid, which is Gene Wilder's character in 'Blazing Saddles.' Wilder went to the University of Iowa. It was great, because now we had two cowboy names for our East and West Coast IPAs."
Le Flaneur (Saison) as told by Lancaster:
"I have a buddy who lives in Paris, and this is a French Saison. It's got a Champagne-style yeast, very effervescent, highly carbonated. I told my buddy I needed a French name for this beer. He tells me a story about Le Flaneur, a person from French literature in the 18th/19th centuries. They are a dandy and know nothing and everything all at once. They are strollers and observers. One of our employees compared this to Norm from 'Cheers,' only a higher-class version."
Young Goodman Brown (Brown Ale) as told by Sitzmann:
"It is kind of my baby, I guess. Brown Ales got me into craft beer, so that's why I've put so much effort into making this a style that had the characteristics I wanted. Since it was so important to me, I named it after my favorite short story, 'Young Goodman Brown,' by Nathaniel Hawthorne. It's a very dark short story full of allegory and symbolism. The beer is complex and kind of mimics the story. The flavor has hints of chocolates, caramels and roasted nuts."
Wise Blonde (Blonde Ale w/local honey) as told by Sitzmann:
"Honestly, this is just a fun play on words. When we were making this and testing it, we didn't have a name for it and one of our investors just said that it could be called the Wise Blonde. It made sense and it was kind of funny."
The Cure Vol. 1 (Blueberry and Elderberry Sour) as told by Durr:
"We are doing a sour and it has blueberries and elderberries in it. I didn't even know what an elderberry tasted like, so I started Googling it. Google still isn't telling me what it tastes like, but it's telling me they are a cure for the cold, the flu, constipation and to shorten herpes outbreaks. I texted Ben and told him that apparently the beer he was brewing was a cure-all. Ben started looking into elderberries and found that they were even used as a natural treatment for AIDS. I said the beer should probably just be called 'The Cure.' This is Vol. 1, so eventually we will be making it with other flavors."
Gleaming the Brew (Cream Ale - Collaboration with Brioux City) as told by Durr:
"This was a collab we did with Brioux City. It is a Cream Ale we did for the skate park grand opening here in Le Mars. It is named for the skateboarding movie with Christian Slater, 'Gleaming the Cube.'"
Victory at Midnight (Oatmeal Stout) as told by Sitzmann:
"It is really paying homage to the two malts that give the character to the beer. Oatmeal Stouts are silky-smooth and have flaked oat in them. The Victory Malt helps lend itself to the oat flavor. Midnight Wheat is another malt in it. It is a bitterless dark malt. You want to keep Oatmeal Stouts less bitter than other stouts. We released it the day before the prohibition repeal anniversary date."
High Priestess (Porter) as told by Sitzmann:
"This was the first beer we had named after a Tarot card. Why that is, I don't know. Our brewery's logo is an original Tarot card. We will have a release of the Suit of Cups, and have it be a rotating series. The more I read into Tarot, it is something I think I could get into. People misunderstand Tarot. It isn't about cults or Satanism; it's really for life betterment."
Kid Icarus (NEIPA/Hazy) as told by Sitzmann:
"Hazy/New England style IPAs are velvety, pillowy and cloudy. Me and Matt are both old NES (Nintendo Entertainment System) nerds, and there was a game called 'Kid Icarus.' He has wings and he's flying in the clouds. It was just a perfect fit."
Judge Bradley's Revenge (Russian Imperial Stout) as told by Sitzmann:
"It is big. It is 10% ABV. It's named after Judge Bradley from Plymouth County. I'm pretty sure it was in the 1940s that he was implementing laws the farmers weren't happy about. The farmers had an uprising. They stormed the courtroom and he refused to change the law he implemented. They rampaged him, grabbed him and threw him in a truck with a noose around his neck. They brought him to the outskirts of town to lynch him, but they didn't go through with the actual lynching. They were moved by how he stood his ground. The judge suffered heart problems after that and died a couple years later."
On Wednesdays, there's a Wise Choice event in which $1 of every pour you order will go to CSADV and the Le Mars Ambulance Service.