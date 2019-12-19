Owners of 100th Iowa brewery keep beer names local

"The name (of the brewing company) is probably the most important thing; it took us the longest to settle on. We had a lot of ideas in the beginning and everybody hated each other's ideas. My wife actually came up with the name. She found an article about a woman named Ida B. Wise, who lived in Hamburg, Iowa. She was president of the Iowa chapter and the National Women's Temperance Union for a while. She spent the majority of her life trying to put prohibition into place. She penned the majority of the Sheppard Bill, which eventually became the 18th Amendment. She was integral in the 'Great Experiment' of prohibition. She was a fun-hater in general. It is a cheeky reference, but people need to realize this isn't about making fun of her, per-say. Without the prohibition movement, we wouldn't be here; the craft beer scene wouldn't be what it is today."