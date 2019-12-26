Painter paints pictures portraying Pierrots, puffins

McTaggart: "I was always into art from grade school on. In high school there was only one art class offered, and I took it for three years. The nun (her teacher) wanted me to a school of arts in Minnesota, but my mother wanted me to get a solid career so I could take care of myself, so I went to St. Joe's Creighton School of Nursing and worked as an RN for years. However, I was always taking an art class. We moved here in '68 and Mike taught at Heelan for a while, so I took classes from Dave West at the downtown Sioux City Art Center. In '95, after my mother passed away, I started taking classes again. I had gone to Morningside College and gotten a degree, then I got my bachelor's of fine arts at the University of South Dakota and then my master's in the arts at USD. I continued working as an RN until '05 when I had a small stroke. After that, I got my first studio space at the Commerce Building."