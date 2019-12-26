Painter paints pictures portraying Pierrots, puffins

Lifelong artist Ann Marie McTaggart was able to fully focus on her craft of oil painting after retiring from a 35 year career as an oncology RN.
She and her husband Dr. Michael (Mike) McTaggart, former principal at West High School, raised three children.
She has occupied studios in the Commerce Building, the Benson Building and now the Ho-Chunk Centre.
You can currently find her work in her studio spaces in both Gallery 103 and Art SUX Gallery in the Ho-Chunk Centre. You can also find her creations on her website at www.annmctaggart.carbonmade.com.
Weekender: When, how and why did you initially get into creating art?
McTaggart: "I was always into art from grade school on. In high school there was only one art class offered, and I took it for three years. The nun (her teacher) wanted me to a school of arts in Minnesota, but my mother wanted me to get a solid career so I could take care of myself, so I went to St. Joe's Creighton School of Nursing and worked as an RN for years. However, I was always taking an art class. We moved here in '68 and Mike taught at Heelan for a while, so I took classes from Dave West at the downtown Sioux City Art Center. In '95, after my mother passed away, I started taking classes again. I had gone to Morningside College and gotten a degree, then I got my bachelor's of fine arts at the University of South Dakota and then my master's in the arts at USD. I continued working as an RN until '05 when I had a small stroke. After that, I got my first studio space at the Commerce Building."
Weekender: Who are some of your biggest influences in the world of art?
McTaggart: "Going back to art history, the kind of art that always impressed me was German expressionism. It's so honest and raw. It seems to express emotion a lot. When it comes to working in oncology, there were a lot of feelings of honesty; knowing what is important in life. It allowed me to express myself. As far as artists in German expressionism, I like Max Beckmann. I also enjoy Francisco Clemente, Susan Rothenberg and George Baselitz. They have influenced me a lot because they are expressionistic in what they do and their art is honest and real. The paint is thick and active. Most everything I do, I start with a paint brush, and I finish with my hands. I may do the finer things with a paintbrush, but it is usually very hands-on. The process is important."
Weekender: Why do you work with oil on canvas above other mediums?
McTaggart: "Because it's transparent and luminous. The colors are vivid. The most important thing, though, is the transparency because you see the history of layers and layers of paint. It adds an atmosphere and volume to your art instead of just looking flat. A lot of modernism looks flat, but I'm not into that. I'm more expressionistic and neoclassical."
Weekender: Did your career as an oncology RN affect your creativity? If so, how?
McTaggart: "My oncology career inspired me a lot. The patients were so strong and honest. They had reached a level in their existence that the most important things to them were their families and their spiritual health/well-being. I think that's because a lot of them were facing death. It made me so aware of how strong they were. It affected me a lot. I wasn't even aware of it until somebody pointed it out to me. I was doing a whole series about an ascension to a higher awareness of things, and someone asked what I used to do. I told them I worked as an oncology RN and they told me that made sense when it came to my work in that series."
Weekender: Why do you focus so heavily upon paintings of birds?
McTaggart: "They are spiritual, they fly and they are a vehicle and form for my art. Instead of having a human being in there, I paint a bird. It is a simple form. Sometimes it is about the extinction of these birds. Sometimes the birds are just forms and not easily identifiable as birds."
Weekender: What is your favorite bird to paint, and why?
McTaggart: "The birds I really enjoy are the puffins. I presented them as stately portraits. They are small birds, but they are noble. I made them huge and powerful in the portraits. They are four feet tall."
Weekender: What is a clown to you? What do they represent and why do you paint them?
McTaggart: "I was doing clowns, but not your everyday clowns. I was doing the Pierrot clowns. Pierrot clowns were from the 19th and early 20th Centuries. They would go around in fairs, usually overseas. They were usually mimes and were centered around the daily activities of our lives. Sometimes they were sad, sometimes happy. They were never slapstick. They could identify what we go through on a normal day; our stresses, happinesses or feelings of surprise. They are very intense because they know the human condition and can interpret us. They are fascinating."
Weekender: When/how can you tell a piece is complete?
McTaggart: "Sometimes it's never complete, and sometimes I'll think it's fine, but then months later I'll go back and change it. Sometimes I'll just use a little bit of something I've previously created in a new painting. I want to know when the piece is done, but I'm never sure. You want to see art and you want to question it. It should be a challenge, and you should be able to interpret it in different ways."
Weekender: Describe your ideal setting in which to work.
McTaggart: "I have to have a perspective of about 25-30 feet to step back and look at my pieces. I could do that in my studio in the Benson Building when I was there. At home I have a bedroom with holes in the walls from pounding things into the walls. I need to be alone; I can't paint while talking to someone else. One advantage of working from home is that you can just do it; I don't have to drive downtown to work on my art."
Weekender: What qualifies something to be considered art?
McTaggart: "I don't think you have to go to school if you don't want to do that as long as it's honest art and you are creating what you feel. Make it sincere. If it's honest, it's art."
Weekender: What kind of mindset/emotion do you have to be in to create?
McTaggart: "I have to just go in there and do it and not be tired. I'll usually play my CDs in the background. I like Lyle Lovett, Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash and a lot of Hispanic songs; I can't speak Spanish, but I like the rhythm of it. It gets me in the mood."
Weekender: What does it mean to you to be involved in artist communities (currently both galleries at the Ho-Chunk Centre)?
McTaggart: "I just see so many different avenues of art; their explorations, things that I have never even thought of before. Being exposed to other artists makes you think about what they are doing. It's just kind of fun and helps with my own expression."
Weekender: Why do you do this? What does it do for you?
McTaggart: "I feel a drive to do it. I feel like I've had a lot of exposure to life and to people. I just feel like there is so much to express of what I want to say. If I can help anyone express themselves through art, I feel like I've accomplished something. If you can sit and see something that makes you feel spiritual or help express feelings you have, I think that is so good. There is a lot of emotion I want to get out."
Weekender: What is your ultimate goal with your art?
McTaggart: "Well, I'm probably circling the drain now, but having exposure and having someone tell me to explain my art, it makes me happy. There is so much stuff I want to say or do, and perhaps it will help them. I want to continue having shows and exposure as long as I can do it. I couldn't do it without my husband, Mike."