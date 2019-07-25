With the myriad of activities that happened this past week, this Weekender writer is worn out.
From nearly getting heat exhaustion while photographing former Joe Biden to nearly getting heat exhaustion again the next day while running willy-nilly around the River-Cade Parade, again shooting photographs, this guy is ready for some good, old-fashioned rest and relaxation.
After the parade was finished on Wednesday, a crowd gathered in front of Long Lines for free ice cream and the Smile Contest. Winners of that contest included Joey Foland, Reed Koson, Bently Rich, Mayson Rysta, Shiela Morris and Zach Foland.
On Thursday, four bands played at Battery Park. These included SAUL, Clutch, Killswitch Engage and In This Moment. While I may not personally be into that music scene, each band totally killed it and the audience was eating it up. Personally, I thought the stage performance of In This Moment blew every other band away with its elaborate set, costumes and references to "The Handmaid's Tale."
Friday's temperature was sweltering, so Downtown Live organizer Brent Stockton decided to move the concert into a much cooler environment, The Marquee. This saved the audience a lot of sweat.
Directly following Downtown Live, Canadian funk group My Son the Hurricane took the stage at The Marquee, entertaining people with the sexy sound of brass and horns.
On top of all of that, other than Biden, Democratic presidential candidates Beto O'Rourke, Marianne Williamson, Andrew Yang and Elizabeth Warren were stumping in Sioux City. There will be much more political action in the coming months.
In the meantime, enjoy these photographs that capture last week's mania.