This past weekend the community banded together during the SUX Pride event at DOXX Warehouse Bar and the Firehouse.
Drag queens were there by the droves, rainbow flags were raised proudly and tons of people enjoyed this day celebrating pride.
People of all ages attended this colorful event. Stories were read by drag queens to children. Drag shows happened throughout the day. Ordinary people were made up in drag by award winning drag queens.
The atmosphere was joyous and infectious. If you have ever had reservations to go to an event like this, think again. You will probably have a lot of fun and your mind might open just a little more.
In the meantime, enjoy these photos taken at SUX Pride by Justin Wan.