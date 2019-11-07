Pioneering rocker Ford talks about prospering in male-dominated heavy metal field

Lita Ford could rock harder than any guy guitarist in the business.

Plus she looked better in Spandex while doing it.

That was the case the London-born, Long Beach, California-raised Ford got her start as a member of the groundbreaking all-female group The Runaways in 1975.

It continued when she became a household name -- and face -- as the "Queen of Metal" in the 1980s.

Ford remains a musical force to be reckoned with as one of the headliners on Bret Michaels Hometown Heroes Tour, at 7 p.m. Friday, at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

"When I was growing up, I taught myself how to play lead guitar by listening to Jimi Hendrix and Ritchie Blackmore," she explained. "It never dawned on me that this was anything out of the ordinary."

This certainly didn't raise any warning flags for Ford's parents -- a former British soldier and his full-blooded Italian wife.

"My parents were completely supportive of me," she said. "Even during those nights when I'd call my dad, drunk out of my head, asking him to pick me up from God knows where, he'd do it, no questions asked."