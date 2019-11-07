Ponca artist Jonny Binkard finds inspiration in nature and animals

Weekender: What in life inspires you to create?

Binkard: "I want to see if I can capture what I see in my mind's eye on paper. I take a lot of pictures so I can remember. I'm not one who goes out and does plein air painting because of the bugs and humidity, but I take a lot of photos and work from those. My older son is a photographer. I have a lot of his pictures and sometimes I base paintings off of them."

Weekender: What is your favorite medium to work with, and why?

Binkard: "It's a toss-up; I have three. I like watercolor, pastel and recently alcohol ink. Watercolor because it is so unpredictable, so it's a challenge to see if you can control it. The pastel because of the softness. I find it not so much a challenge, but I like the end result. The alcohol ink is also very unpredictable, the challenge is to see if you can get what is in your mind's eye on the piece by the time it's done."

Weekender: Tell me about the advantages and disadvantages of the other mediums you use.