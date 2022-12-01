Ponca State Park hosting annual Christmas bird count

Ponca State Park and members of the Loess Hills Audubon Society will welcome participants of all ages and experience levels to take part in the annual citizen science Christmas Bird count, held at 88090 Spur 26E.

There will be three starting times on Dec. 14. Owling at 6 a.m.; general bird count at 7:30 a.m.; and another general bird count at 1 p.m. Guests are welcome to attend all sessions.

Ponca State Park’s Christmas Bird Count is part of a nationwide Christmas Bird Count conducted by the National Audubon Society, where data collected is utilized by conservationists and researchers from around the world.

For additional details on Ponca State Park’s annual Christmas Bird Count, call 402-755-2284 and ask for Katie or 712-574-3107 and ask for Bill.