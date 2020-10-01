Prairie Madness brings its brand of comedy to Sioux City

“If you ever wonder what women’s deepest secrets are, we tell them in a funny way,” said Jamie Tharney, a Sioux Falls-based comedian.

Tharney and the other women who are part of Prairie Madness will be at Marty’s Tap at 8 p.m. Friday.

This all-outdoor event will feature Tharney, Regina Kramer, Sarah King and Alisha Rayne.

Prairie Madness is a group of female comedians at different life stages and different outlooks in life, Tharney said. They each have their own stories to tell, stories about their day-to-day lives and the people they meet along the way.

“We mesh so well together,” Tharney said.

Even with their differences, Tharney said there’s something that women can relate to, like complaining about one's kids. “You'll hear some of the craziest stories you ever heard."

Tharney wants her comedy to be conversational, as if friends were talking. She wants her audience to feel that, especially when they hear things that no one talks about when it comes to life and family. She also wants to turn the complaints people have about life into laughs.