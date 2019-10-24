OK, we knew we had to draw the line at Pumpkin-Spiced Spam.
For three Halloweens in a row, former Weekender staff writer Chris Braunschweig would conduct a field experiment in which he would bring in the worst pumpkin-spiced food items he could find.
Then, he'd have his fellow Weekender staffers consume this ill-gotten crap. Nice guy, right?
Over time, we sampled Jell-O Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Snacks, which could charitably be described as funky muck in a cup.
After that, we tried Pumpkin Spiced Latte M&Ms, which started out badly before becoming increasingly worse.
We knew we had gone a bridge too far when Pumpkin-Spiced Peeps, that inspired shrieks, tears and more-than-a-few nightmares.
This year, we (briefly) considered reviving this All Hollow's Eve tradition of sampling weird-ass pumpkin spiced crap.
That was because we knew Starbucks' infamous Pumpkin Spice Latte -- likely the originator of the pumpkin trend -- was celebrating its 16th Halloween.
Not only that, Starbucks's unveiled its Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, which we can vouch for. Simply put, it's delicious.
So, why aren't you reading a splashy package on 2019's Weirdest Pumpkin Spiced Whatevers?
You got it, we were spooked gourd-inspired Spam.
Available at Walmart as well as at Spam.com, Pumpkin Spiced Spam actually received a handful of not terrible reviews.
"(It tastes like) a sweet Christmas ham," writes one, brave Spam aficionado. "It goes well with a sweet potato hash with eggs."
Huh, good to know. Alas, we can neither confirm nor deny the validity of this review. That because we had no intention of trying it.
In a similar vein, we didn't test the Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice Filled Cheesecake Doughnuts, the Daiya Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake (despite an ad that said it was "gluten-free, dairy-free and guilt-free") or the Blue Diamond Pumpkin Spice Almonds.
We didn't oil up our bodies with Hempz Pumpkin Spice & Vanilla Chai Herbal Body Moisterizer nor did we try to tempt our four-legged friends with the Honest Kitchen Instant Pumpkin Spice Latte for Cats and Dogs.
Sorry, Fido. You won't be getting Greenies Pumpkin Spice Dental Dog Treats, this Halloween, despite your issues with canine tartar.
To be fair, we actually wanted to sample the Breckenridge Brewery Nitro Pumpkin Spice Latte Stout, who could pass up a gourd-flavored tipple in fall.
Then again, there is the brand new Captain Morgan Jack-O'Blast Pumpkin Spice Rum, which actually comes in a pumpkin-shaped bottle. How cool is that?
We were tempted but we were adamant about abstaining this Halloween from anything new and pumpkin-y.
Will we be revisiting Pumpkin Spice for 2020? Probably.
Until then, we may mail a can of Pumpkin Spiced Spam to our former colleague Chris. You know, we're full of Halloween spirit at the Weekender.