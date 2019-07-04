{{featured_button_text}}

'What artist are you most looking forward to see at Saturday in the Park, and why?'

Chad Pauling

Retail and Digital Advertising Director

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"Flo Rida!!! 'Cuz he’s awesome!"

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"Liz Phair.  Phair’s 'Exile in Guyville' inspired many ladies to get into music. Phair’s 'Exile in Guyville's' CD cover --  her topless in a hoodie in a photo booth – inspired many guys to say 'this album’s awesome!'"

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"George Thorogood..."

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"I'm really looking forward to Matisyahu. I was able to see him at Bonnaroo in 2005 in his show and when he joined Phish's Trey Anastasio for a couple songs. His look may be different now, but the show will be amazing. I hope I can break away from my duties on the main stage to see his set...also Snow Tha Product...that will be a hot show!"

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"George Thorogood – I got to talk to him on the phone and he was pretty cool, so that’s why I’m looking forward to seeing him."

Nikki Ahlquist

Graphic Designer

Nikki.Ahlquist@lee.net

"I won’t be going this year, but I wouldn’t mind seeing George Thorogood and the Destroyers and the fireworks."

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments