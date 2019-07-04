'What artist are you most looking forward to see at Saturday in the Park, and why?'
Chad Pauling
Retail and Digital Advertising Director
"Flo Rida!!! 'Cuz he’s awesome!"
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"Liz Phair. Phair’s 'Exile in Guyville' inspired many ladies to get into music. Phair’s 'Exile in Guyville's' CD cover -- her topless in a hoodie in a photo booth – inspired many guys to say 'this album’s awesome!'"
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"George Thorogood..."
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"I'm really looking forward to Matisyahu. I was able to see him at Bonnaroo in 2005 in his show and when he joined Phish's Trey Anastasio for a couple songs. His look may be different now, but the show will be amazing. I hope I can break away from my duties on the main stage to see his set...also Snow Tha Product...that will be a hot show!"
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"George Thorogood – I got to talk to him on the phone and he was pretty cool, so that’s why I’m looking forward to seeing him."
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"I won’t be going this year, but I wouldn’t mind seeing George Thorogood and the Destroyers and the fireworks."