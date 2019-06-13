'What was the first concert you ever attended?'
Chad Pauling
Retail and Digital Advertising Director
"The first concert I attended was River-Cade 1997, I’m not a big fan but I can still remember Ted Nugget singing 'Cat Scratch Fever.'"
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"Through my elementary school, I was able to see the Mannheim Steamroller Christmas show when it played in Sioux City. Don’t remember much except that it was pretty underwhelming. Even back then, I was a tough critic."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"First concert… this might be a stretch early Summer 1965, went to see/listen to… Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs at the Shore Acres Ballroom in Riverside (where the Sioux City Community Theatre is now). This might have been the last concert ever held there. Sam and the Pharaohs had the No. 1 song in the country that year, 'Wooly Bully.'"
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"Aside from the first Saturday in the Park, my first standalone concert I remember was Asleep at the Wheel when it played the Municipal Auditorium. I was dancing in front of the stage and Ray, the front-man, bent down and handed me the pick he was using to play his guitar."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"As far as I can remember, it was the Steve Miller Band. I’m pretty sure it was too loud, as most concerts are, but my recollection is foggy at best."
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"My little teeny bopper self was in the nose bleed section for New Kids on the Block. I remember talking about it for quite a while so I must have really enjoyed it."