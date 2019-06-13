{{featured_button_text}}

'What was the first concert you ever attended?'

Chad Pauling

Retail and Digital Advertising Director

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"The first concert I attended was River-Cade 1997, I’m not a big fan but I can still remember Ted Nugget singing 'Cat Scratch Fever.'"

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"Through my elementary school, I was able to see the Mannheim Steamroller Christmas show when it played in Sioux City. Don’t remember much except that it was pretty underwhelming. Even back then, I was a tough critic."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"First concert… this might be a stretch early Summer 1965, went to see/listen to… Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs at the Shore Acres Ballroom in Riverside (where the Sioux City Community Theatre is now). This might have been the last concert ever held there. Sam and the Pharaohs had the No. 1 song in the country that year, 'Wooly Bully.'"

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"Aside from the first Saturday in the Park, my first standalone concert I remember was Asleep at the Wheel when it played the Municipal Auditorium. I was dancing in front of the stage and Ray, the front-man, bent down and handed me the pick he was using to play his guitar."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"As far as I can remember, it was the Steve Miller Band. I’m pretty sure it was too loud, as most concerts are, but my recollection is foggy at best."

Nikki Ahlquist

Graphic Designer

Nikki.Ahlquist@lee.net

"My little teeny bopper self was in the nose bleed section for New Kids on the Block. I remember talking about it for quite a while so I must have really enjoyed it."

