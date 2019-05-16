'What would be your ultimate band to see at the Battery Park Concert Series at the Hard Rock?'
Chad Pauling
Retail and Digital Advertising Director
"I’m going to say Eminem… I’ve been a fan since Jr. High and that would be incredible to see!"
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"Since we have her necklace on display as part of Hard Rock’s newly-acquired memorabilia, Nicki Minaj should be a shoo-in at Battery Park."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"Ummm. Alive, right? When wishing…wish big! Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band."
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"I would love to see Rage Against the Machine reunite and play the Battery Park stage. I can 'Testify' that it would be sooooo awesome!"
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"I'd say the Red Hot Chili Peppers, especially if someone had an extra ticket and was good enough to give it away, give it away, give it away now (to me)."
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"I have the whole show laid out in my head… AWOLNATION would open things up, then 21 Pilots would take the stage. The grand finale would be Foo Fighters rocking our faces off. Front row seats for me please!!!"