'Who is your favorite comedian (living or deceased) and why?'

Chad Pauling

Retail and Digital Advertising Director

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"Mitch Hedberg, no question. 'The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall.'"

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"I loved the 'Raw/Delirious'-era Eddie Murphy so much that I memorized his routines and bugged my mom to buy me a red leather suit. Luckily, she said no way to that part."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"Favorite comedian? Aaarrgghhh!!! O.K., can I pick by decade? Man and Woman?

1950s? Lenny Bruce / Moms Mabley

1960s? Bill Cosby / Joan Rivers

1970s? George Carlin / Whoopi Goldberg

1980s? Robin Williams / Elayne Boosler

1990s? Richard Pryor / Wanda Sykes

2000s? Eddie Murphy / Sarah Silverman

2010s? Kevin Hart / Amy Schumer"

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"Mitch Hedberg is my all-time favorite comedian. His humor is so dry and to the point. I was hooked at the line, 'I used to do drugs. I still do, but I used to, too.' His delivery was phenomenal. Unfortunately the drugs got to him and he passed away from an accidental overdose."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"I’d say Lewis Black (who is alive) or Ralphie May (who is not)."

Nikki Ahlquist

Graphic Designer

Nikki.Ahlquist@lee.net

"I have a few favorites Jim Gaffigan, Jeff Foxworthy and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias. All of them can just make me laugh so hard and I like their 'cleaner' view on life."

Justin Rust

Sports writer/Editor

jrust@siouxcityjournal.com

"Chris Farley, mainly because we have a lot of similarities. I found Farley hilarious on 'SNL' and in 'Tommy Boy,' along with various other movie roles. I am a bigger guy who looks a bit like Farley and can pull off the Matt Foley sketches easily."

