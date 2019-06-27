'Who is your favorite comedian (living or deceased) and why?'
Chad Pauling
Retail and Digital Advertising Director
"Mitch Hedberg, no question. 'The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall.'"
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"I loved the 'Raw/Delirious'-era Eddie Murphy so much that I memorized his routines and bugged my mom to buy me a red leather suit. Luckily, she said no way to that part."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"Favorite comedian? Aaarrgghhh!!! O.K., can I pick by decade? Man and Woman?
1950s? Lenny Bruce / Moms Mabley
1960s? Bill Cosby / Joan Rivers
1970s? George Carlin / Whoopi Goldberg
1980s? Robin Williams / Elayne Boosler
1990s? Richard Pryor / Wanda Sykes
2000s? Eddie Murphy / Sarah Silverman
2010s? Kevin Hart / Amy Schumer"
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"Mitch Hedberg is my all-time favorite comedian. His humor is so dry and to the point. I was hooked at the line, 'I used to do drugs. I still do, but I used to, too.' His delivery was phenomenal. Unfortunately the drugs got to him and he passed away from an accidental overdose."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"I’d say Lewis Black (who is alive) or Ralphie May (who is not)."
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"I have a few favorites Jim Gaffigan, Jeff Foxworthy and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias. All of them can just make me laugh so hard and I like their 'cleaner' view on life."
Justin Rust
Sports writer/Editor
"Chris Farley, mainly because we have a lot of similarities. I found Farley hilarious on 'SNL' and in 'Tommy Boy,' along with various other movie roles. I am a bigger guy who looks a bit like Farley and can pull off the Matt Foley sketches easily."