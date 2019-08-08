'What is your favorite sport, and why?'
Chad Pauling
Interim Publisher
"Football, because it’s FOOTBALL!!!"
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"Baseball when I’m able to see it in person. As a spectator, I’m able to drink heavily, spend too much time at the concession stand, and fall asleep in my seat without missing any of the complexities of the game."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"Basketball. Why? Bill Bradley. In my 8th grade year, Bill Bradley was everyone’s All-American. Made it to the Final Four, after losing to Michigan in the semi-finals, he destroyed Wichita State in the Consolation game for 3rd place. He also won the Tournament MVP even though they had lost to the Cassie Russel led Michigan national champions. I was hooked, after graduation Bradley went to Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar delaying his pro career with the New York Knicks."
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer/Editor
"Simply put: none. I absolutely HATE sports. I don't understand the obsession with them. It baffles me...especially when people identify with 'their team' when they don't and have never played on the team. I can't stand watching them live or on television. I used to play hockey for eight years, so I guess that one is passable...all others totally suck in my opinion."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"Probably baseball, because it was fun to watch grandma scream vulgarities at the television during games. It’s also the only sport where I can watch and know to a reasonable degree what’s going on."
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"I like to watch hockey, and I like to play mini-golf. But who doesn’t love some extreme ironing, I mean how is this not a bigger sport?"