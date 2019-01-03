Try 1 month for 99¢

‘What is your favorite winter outdoor activity?’

Chad Pauling

Retail and Digital Advertising Director

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"Does 'Going inside' count as and activity? LOL. If not, I’d have to say building a snowman with my kids or sledding!"

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"Gingerly climbing down my icy back stairway without falling and breaking my neck. Either that or the luge."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"I don’t have one … unless you call shoveling snow with a grain scoop after a decent snowfall. When you have finished shoveling out, you have this sense of accomplishment, and that’s OK. Other things? You have got to be kidding … its cold out, who wants to be outside when it’s cold? You will find me inside, by the fire, reading, drinking a libation, listening to some tunes."

Daniel Aldana

Graphic Designer

daniel.aldana@lee.net

"As dumb as it sounds, I enjoy putting some ear buds in and listening to some podcasts while shoveling snow.”

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"I love skiing! I'm fortunate that my dad works at a five-star ski resort, so skiing is free for me...except when it comes to the travel part."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"Riding my toboggan down the big hill at Sertoma Park. It’s a rush that can’t be described – going 40 miles an hour down a very steep hill on a very old sled, the rush of knowing your neck might be broken at any moment, the frost on your face and clothing. The heart attack of a hike back up the hill is my least favorite activity."

