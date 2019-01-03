‘What is your favorite winter outdoor activity?’
Chad Pauling
Retail and Digital Advertising Director
"Does 'Going inside' count as and activity? LOL. If not, I’d have to say building a snowman with my kids or sledding!"
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"Gingerly climbing down my icy back stairway without falling and breaking my neck. Either that or the luge."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"I don’t have one … unless you call shoveling snow with a grain scoop after a decent snowfall. When you have finished shoveling out, you have this sense of accomplishment, and that’s OK. Other things? You have got to be kidding … its cold out, who wants to be outside when it’s cold? You will find me inside, by the fire, reading, drinking a libation, listening to some tunes."
Daniel Aldana
Graphic Designer
"As dumb as it sounds, I enjoy putting some ear buds in and listening to some podcasts while shoveling snow.”
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"I love skiing! I'm fortunate that my dad works at a five-star ski resort, so skiing is free for me...except when it comes to the travel part."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"Riding my toboggan down the big hill at Sertoma Park. It’s a rush that can’t be described – going 40 miles an hour down a very steep hill on a very old sled, the rush of knowing your neck might be broken at any moment, the frost on your face and clothing. The heart attack of a hike back up the hill is my least favorite activity."