Question of the week
'What is your favorite kind of holiday cookie?'

Chad Pauling

Publisher

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"Similar to pumpkin pie and Thanksgiving, the holiday-shaped and decorated sugar cookie says the holidays to me!”

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"It may not be a traditional Christmas cookie but a chocolate chip one right out of the oven makes me feel like a kid waiting for Santa again."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"Shella makes these chocolate fudge-like brownie cookies, sprinkled with regular or powdered sugar. Closest thing to cookie-heaven since Nabisco quit making real Devils Food cookies, not that Snackwells abomination they brought out to replace the real thing. They taste like I imagine chocolate bliss would taste…How do I feel?? Like a 2-year old on a sugar high, I just want more, more, more until they are all gone."

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"I love the shortbread cookies my mom used to make. They were circular and just bigger than a silver dollar. Delicious, crumbly and buttery, this cookie was an essential during the holidays in my household."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"Anything grandma makes. If grandma makes a cookie, it has some sixth-dimension superiority – not necessarily a better taste, or a better texture. Grandma’s cookies are better in a cosmic sort of way. My mother makes a great wafer-type cookie with a fancy design, but grandma doesn’t make them, so they’re not perfect."

Nikki Ahlquist

Graphic Designer

Nikki.Ahlquist@lee.net

"Peanut Butter Blossom, put it in the microwave for just a few seconds, you get soft peanut buttery scrumptiousness then you hit the warm melted chocolate and the amp goes to 11!"

