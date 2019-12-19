Question of the week

'What is your favorite kind of holiday cookie?'
Chad Pauling
Publisher
"Similar to pumpkin pie and Thanksgiving, the holiday-shaped and decorated sugar cookie says the holidays to me!”
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"It may not be a traditional Christmas cookie but a chocolate chip one right out of the oven makes me feel like a kid waiting for Santa again."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"Shella makes these chocolate fudge-like brownie cookies, sprinkled with regular or powdered sugar. Closest thing to cookie-heaven since Nabisco quit making real Devils Food cookies, not that Snackwells abomination they brought out to replace the real thing. They taste like I imagine chocolate bliss would taste…How do I feel?? Like a 2-year old on a sugar high, I just want more, more, more until they are all gone."
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"I love the shortbread cookies my mom used to make. They were circular and just bigger than a silver dollar. Delicious, crumbly and buttery, this cookie was an essential during the holidays in my household."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"Anything grandma makes. If grandma makes a cookie, it has some sixth-dimension superiority – not necessarily a better taste, or a better texture. Grandma’s cookies are better in a cosmic sort of way. My mother makes a great wafer-type cookie with a fancy design, but grandma doesn’t make them, so they’re not perfect."
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"Peanut Butter Blossom, put it in the microwave for just a few seconds, you get soft peanut buttery scrumptiousness then you hit the warm melted chocolate and the amp goes to 11!"