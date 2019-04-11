{{featured_button_text}}

‘If you were to pick up an instrument to learn, what would that instrument be and why?’

Chad Pauling

Retail and Digital Advertising Director

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"I’ve always thought the guitar would be fun to play, but have never given it much time.  I’d choose the guitar."

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"The drums. In my mind, bigger noise equals better music."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"Trumpet. I love the sound, and I tried at a very young age to learn to play Taps. Grandma McCarthy had a number of instruments from her 10 kids, and she let me blast away one summer that I spent on the farm… though she thought it best that I do so outside. I think she thought it better that I abuse the sensibilities of the livestock, rather than her and the other folk in the house."

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"I grew up playing both the upright and the electric bass. I chose the bass because of its size and the power of its deep sound. I don't play much anymore, but would like to get back into it. I also play a mean didgeridoo, which is an Australian aboriginal instrument."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"The banjo. I already bought me a very old one that’s currently in the shop (it needed some major TLC.) Once it’s finished, I’m gonna get me some lessons."

Nikki Ahlquist

Graphic Designer

Nikki.Ahlquist@lee.net

"Cow Bell! Cause we need more cow bell always!"

