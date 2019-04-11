‘If you were to pick up an instrument to learn, what would that instrument be and why?’
Chad Pauling
Retail and Digital Advertising Director
"I’ve always thought the guitar would be fun to play, but have never given it much time. I’d choose the guitar."
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"The drums. In my mind, bigger noise equals better music."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"Trumpet. I love the sound, and I tried at a very young age to learn to play Taps. Grandma McCarthy had a number of instruments from her 10 kids, and she let me blast away one summer that I spent on the farm… though she thought it best that I do so outside. I think she thought it better that I abuse the sensibilities of the livestock, rather than her and the other folk in the house."
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"I grew up playing both the upright and the electric bass. I chose the bass because of its size and the power of its deep sound. I don't play much anymore, but would like to get back into it. I also play a mean didgeridoo, which is an Australian aboriginal instrument."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"The banjo. I already bought me a very old one that’s currently in the shop (it needed some major TLC.) Once it’s finished, I’m gonna get me some lessons."
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"Cow Bell! Cause we need more cow bell always!"