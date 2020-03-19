Question of the week

"If you choose any director, who would make the movie version of your life?"
Chad Pauling
Publisher
"This is easy. Martin Scorsese. He’s a great story teller and he could probably even make my life seem cool."
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"The only person who could do justice to my crazy life is John Waters of 'Polyester' and 'Cecil B. Demented' fame."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"Alfred Hitchcock. He would also need to do a short prologue and an epilogue with the warped moral of my story – a lesson the viewer should learn from my misdeeds."
Diane Dykes
Staff Writer
"Honestly I have no clue. How about a book about my life first and see who picks it up after I’m long gone?"
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"Hmmm, Frank Capra is deceased, but he would have been my choice. Peter Jackson, Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese would also be great."
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"Tim Burton, because I like his movies and I think he would create an interesting twist to my otherwise pretty normal boring life."