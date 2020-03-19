Question of the week

"If you choose any director, who would make the movie version of your life?"

Chad Pauling

Publisher

"This is easy. Martin Scorsese. He’s a great story teller and he could probably even make my life seem cool."

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

"The only person who could do justice to my crazy life is John Waters of 'Polyester' and 'Cecil B. Demented' fame."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

"Alfred Hitchcock. He would also need to do a short prologue and an epilogue with the warped moral of my story – a lesson the viewer should learn from my misdeeds."

Diane Dykes

Staff Writer

"Honestly I have no clue. How about a book about my life first and see who picks it up after I’m long gone?"