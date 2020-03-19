You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Question of the week
View Comments

Question of the week

{{featured_button_text}}

"If you choose any director, who would make the movie version of your life?"

Chad Pauling

Publisher

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"This is easy. Martin Scorsese. He’s a great story teller and he could probably even make my life seem cool."

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"The only person who could do justice to my crazy life is John Waters of 'Polyester' and 'Cecil B. Demented' fame." 

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"Alfred Hitchcock. He would also need to do a short prologue and an epilogue with the warped moral of my story – a lesson the viewer should learn from my misdeeds."  

Diane Dykes

Staff Writer

ddykes@siouxcityjournal.com

"Honestly I have no clue. How about a book about my life first and see who picks it up after I’m long gone?"

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"Hmmm, Frank Capra is deceased, but he would have been my choice. Peter Jackson, Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese would also be great."

Nikki Ahlquist

Graphic Designer

Nikki.Ahlquist@lee.net

"Tim Burton, because I like his movies and I think he would create an interesting twist to my otherwise pretty normal boring life."

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News