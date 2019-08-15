'Where is your favorite vacation destination?'
Chad Pauling
Interim Publisher
"I love going to the beach in Florida… Later winter time here is perfect weather there!"
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"I’m an unapologetic political nerd. Seeing the sights in Washington, D.C., still makes my heart skip a beat."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"Ireland… anywhere in Ireland."
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer/Editor
"I want to see every part of this world, but right now I'm going off of places I've been. I miss Los Angeles...specifically Venice Beach. That is my place. It is full of freaks and beach babes. There is never a dull moment, but you can also relax in the sand by the Pacific Ocean. It is where The Doors first thought of becoming a band. I also really love visiting Chicago and New York City, but Los Angeles was my home for the better part of a decade and I miss it soooo much. I could do without the traffic there, though."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"Minneapolis. I’ve been fascinated by that town my whole life, and being there gives me the goosebumps to this day."
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"I have traveled to several great places, but my favorites are Black Hills, Colorado, Minnesota, Washington and Oregon. I have so many great memories from all these places and can’t wait to visit them all again."