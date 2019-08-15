{{featured_button_text}}

'Where is your favorite vacation destination?'

Chad Pauling

Interim Publisher

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"I love going to the beach in Florida… Later winter time here is perfect weather there!"

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"I’m an unapologetic political nerd. Seeing the sights in Washington, D.C., still makes my heart skip a beat."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"Ireland… anywhere in Ireland."

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer/Editor

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"I want to see every part of this world, but right now I'm going off of places I've been. I miss Los Angeles...specifically Venice Beach. That is my place. It is full of freaks and beach babes. There is never a dull moment, but you can also relax in the sand by the Pacific Ocean. It is where The Doors first thought of becoming a band. I also really love visiting Chicago and New York City, but Los Angeles was my home for the better part of a decade and I miss it soooo much. I could do without the traffic there, though."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"Minneapolis. I’ve been fascinated by that town my whole life, and being there gives me the goosebumps to this day."

Nikki Ahlquist

Graphic Designer

Nikki.Ahlquist@lee.net

"I have traveled to several great places, but my favorites are Black Hills, Colorado, Minnesota, Washington and Oregon. I have so many great memories from all these places and can’t wait to visit them all again."

