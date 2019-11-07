Question of the week
Question of the week

'What would you do to beautify downtown Sioux City?'

Chad Pauling

Publisher

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"I love downtown Sioux City and all it has to offer! I think working to incorporate the riverfront more would be great!”

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"Expand the scope to venture beyond Fourth Street. We have a surprisingly large downtown district. Spread the love and spread the attention."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"Tough one…as long as it does not involve digging a hole to start, I’m in. Trees (lots), thematic architectural street lights, thematic bench seating, stanchioned maps, bike racks, plants… and that’s just to get started. Call this Phase One. When done we can move on to Phase Two."

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"I would chock downtown full of more art installations. More murals and sculptures downtown would give Sioux City the feel of being a bigger city, which I like because I miss living in big cities. Don't get me wrong, Sioux City is great, but I'd like a bigger city feeling when I'm downtown."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"It sure would be nice if there were more businesses down there. I'd say, let's get a coffee shop on every corner and some thrift stores. Maybe another hookah lounge, too."

Nikki Ahlquist

Graphic Designer

Nikki.Ahlquist@lee.net

"Bring back the nostalgia by preserving history."

