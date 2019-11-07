Question of the week

'What would you do to beautify downtown Sioux City?'
Chad Pauling
Publisher
"I love downtown Sioux City and all it has to offer! I think working to incorporate the riverfront more would be great!”
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"Expand the scope to venture beyond Fourth Street. We have a surprisingly large downtown district. Spread the love and spread the attention."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
You have free articles remaining.
"Tough one…as long as it does not involve digging a hole to start, I’m in. Trees (lots), thematic architectural street lights, thematic bench seating, stanchioned maps, bike racks, plants… and that’s just to get started. Call this Phase One. When done we can move on to Phase Two."
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"I would chock downtown full of more art installations. More murals and sculptures downtown would give Sioux City the feel of being a bigger city, which I like because I miss living in big cities. Don't get me wrong, Sioux City is great, but I'd like a bigger city feeling when I'm downtown."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"It sure would be nice if there were more businesses down there. I'd say, let's get a coffee shop on every corner and some thrift stores. Maybe another hookah lounge, too."
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"Bring back the nostalgia by preserving history."