Question of the week

'What would you do to beautify downtown Sioux City?'

Chad Pauling

Publisher

"I love downtown Sioux City and all it has to offer! I think working to incorporate the riverfront more would be great!”

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

"Expand the scope to venture beyond Fourth Street. We have a surprisingly large downtown district. Spread the love and spread the attention."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

"Tough one…as long as it does not involve digging a hole to start, I’m in. Trees (lots), thematic architectural street lights, thematic bench seating, stanchioned maps, bike racks, plants… and that’s just to get started. Call this Phase One. When done we can move on to Phase Two."

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer