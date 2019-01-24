Try 1 month for 99¢

‘What was your favorite story or fairytale when you were a child?’

Chad Pauling

Retail and Digital Advertising Director

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"I loved the Goosebumps series of books/stories.  A few favs were: 'Say Cheese and Die',  'Night of the Living Dummy' and of course 'The Haunted Mask'."

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"'Little Jack Horner' because it revolves around baked goods or 'The Three Bears' because it involves a home invasion gone awry."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"The 3 Billy Goats Gruff…"

Daniel Aldana

Graphic Designer

daniel.aldana@lee.net

"I was into Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland when I was a kid.”

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"The Spooky Tail of Prewitt Peacock. It was a story about how other peacocks shunned Prewitt because he didn't have pretty tail feathers, but Prewitt got his comeuppance when the design on his tail became a scary face."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"There’s so many great ones. I’d say the old 'Winnie-the-Pooh' books by A.A. Milne. And 'The 500 Hats of Bartholomew Cubbins' by Dr. Seuss."

Weekender Writer

