‘What was your favorite story or fairytale when you were a child?’
Chad Pauling
Retail and Digital Advertising Director
"I loved the Goosebumps series of books/stories. A few favs were: 'Say Cheese and Die', 'Night of the Living Dummy' and of course 'The Haunted Mask'."
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"'Little Jack Horner' because it revolves around baked goods or 'The Three Bears' because it involves a home invasion gone awry."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"The 3 Billy Goats Gruff…"
Daniel Aldana
Graphic Designer
"I was into Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland when I was a kid.”
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"The Spooky Tail of Prewitt Peacock. It was a story about how other peacocks shunned Prewitt because he didn't have pretty tail feathers, but Prewitt got his comeuppance when the design on his tail became a scary face."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"There’s so many great ones. I’d say the old 'Winnie-the-Pooh' books by A.A. Milne. And 'The 500 Hats of Bartholomew Cubbins' by Dr. Seuss."